Petition in SC for citizen charter, grievance redressal commission

[India], June 28 (ANI): A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking its direction to the Central Government to provide a citizen charter in each government department and to establish a grievance redressal commission.

The petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Ashwini Upadhyay, sought a direction to the Central Government to ascertain the feasibility of reintroducing the right of citizens for time bound delivery of goods and services and redressal of grievances bill, 2011, which was lapsed due to the dissolution of Lok Sabha.

The petition would likely to come up for hearing after July 1, when the summer vacation ends. The petition, a copy accessed by ANI, further stated that the Apex Court should pass directions keeping in view India's ranking in Transparency International's Corruption Perception Index, and the appalling effects of corruption on right to life and liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. The petition also said that the right to time-bound delivery of goods and services and right to time bound redressal of grievances of citizens is an integral part of right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India and thereby it should be provided. (ANI)