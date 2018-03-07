Petrol bomb hurled at BJP office, 3 arrested

[India] Mar 7 (ANI): Two more people, accused of hurling a petrol bomb at Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) office in Coimbatore, arrested by the police on Wednesday.

One more person had surrendered before the police earlier today.

The accused, named Jeeva Nanthan, Gautham and Balu, are workers of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam(TDPK).

A petrol bomb was hurled after the statue of social reformer Periyar (EVR Ramasamy) was vandalised in Vellore, just like Vladimir Lenin's statue in Tripura.

BJP founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee's statue was also vandalized in Kolkata's Kalighat on Wednesday. Dr BR Ambedkar's statue was also razed by unidentified people in Meerut's Mawana on late Tuesday night. Taking serious notes of such incidents of vandalism, the MHA said that any person, indulging in such act, must be sternly dealt with and booked under relevant provisions of law. (ANI)