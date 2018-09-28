Petrol, diesel continue to touch new height

New Delhi: Citizens are yet to receive any respite from fuel prices, as the rates of petrol and diesel have once again witnessed a hike in the country on Friday.
In New Delhi, petrol is being retailed at Rs 83.22 (increased by Rs 0. 22) per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 74.42 (increased by Rs 0.18) per litre.
Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks. While the Opposition has repeatedly blamed the union government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices, the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices of petroleum products.
As per India's pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon the international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the Indian rupee.
|State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 28-09-2018)
|Petrol Current Price(Per Lt)
|Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt)
|Change(Rs)
|Petrol price in Faridabad
|Rs.83.89
|Rs.83.69
|0.20
|Petrol price in Ghaziabad
|Rs.82.34
|Rs.82.23
|0.11
|Petrol price in Agartala
|Rs.81.50
|Rs.81.24
|0.26
|Petrol price in Aizwal
|Rs.78.73
|Rs.78.38
|0.35
|Petrol price in Ambala
|Rs.83.25
|Rs.82.98
|0.27
|Petrol price in Bangalore
|Rs.83.66
|Rs.83.52
|0.14
|Petrol price in Bhopal
|Rs.88.87
|Rs.88.63
|0.24
|Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar
|Rs.81.86
|Rs.81.56
|0.30
|Petrol price in Chandigarh
|Rs.79.89
|Rs.79.76
|0.13
|Petrol price in Dehradun
|Rs.83.00
|Rs.82.97
|0.03
|Petrol price in Gandhinagar
|Rs.82.27
|Rs.82.15
|0.12
|Petrol price in Gangtok
|Rs.86.15
|Rs.86.00
|0.15
|Petrol price in Guwahati
|Rs.85.61
|Rs.85.42
|0.19
|Petrol price in Hyderabad
|Rs.87.99
|Rs.87.84
|0.15
|Petrol price in Imphal
|Rs.80.97
|Rs.80.86
|0.11
|Petrol price in Itanagar
|Rs.78.28
|Rs.78.15
|0.13
|Petrol price in Jaipur
|Rs.83.72
|Rs.84.02
|-0.30
|Petrol price in Jammu
|Rs.84.61
|Rs.84.47
|0.14
|Petrol price in Jalandhar
|Rs.88.43
|Rs.88.33
|0.10
|Petrol price in Kohima
|Rs.81.43
|Rs.80.87
|0.56
|Petrol price in Lucknow
|Rs.82.35
|Rs.82.16
|0.19
|Petrol price in Panjim
|Rs.76.38
|Rs.76.33
|0.05
|Petrol price in Patna
|Rs.89.15
|Rs.89.00
|0.15
|Petrol price in Port Blair
|Rs.71.39
|Rs.71.28
|0.11
|Petrol price in Raipur
|Rs.83.30
|Rs.83.18
|0.12
|Petrol price in Ranchi
|Rs.81.67
|Rs.81.65
|0.02
|Petrol price in Shillong
|Rs.82.56
|Rs.82.24
|0.32
|Petrol price in Shimla
|Rs.83.79
|Rs.83.33
|0.46
|Petrol price in Srinagar
|Rs.87.40
|Rs.87.26
|0.14
|Petrol price in Trivandrum
|Rs.86.37
|Rs.86.11
|0.26
|Petrol price in Silvassa
|Rs.80.69
|Rs.80.70
|-0.01
|Petrol price in Daman
|Rs.80.70
|Rs.80.57
|0.13
|Petrol price in Pondicherry
|Rs.81.70
|Rs.81.57
|0.13
Source for rates: Indian Oil Corporation