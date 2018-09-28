  1. Sify.com
  Petrol, diesel continue to touch new height

Last Updated: Fri, Sep 28, 2018 11:21 hrs
A gas pump is seen hanging from the ceiling at a petrol station in Seoul

New Delhi: Citizens are yet to receive any respite from fuel prices, as the rates of petrol and diesel have once again witnessed a hike in the country on Friday.

In New Delhi, petrol is being retailed at Rs 83.22 (increased by Rs 0. 22) per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 74.42 (increased by Rs 0.18) per litre.

Meanwhile, a litre of petrol has touched Rs 90.57 per litre (increase by Rs 0.22) in Mumbai, while diesel has been capped at Rs 79.01 per litre (increase by Rs 0.19) per litre.

Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks. While the Opposition has repeatedly blamed the union government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices, the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices of petroleum products.

As per India's pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon the international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the Indian rupee.

State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 28-09-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs)
Petrol price in New DelhiRs.83.00 Rs.82.86 0.14
Petrol price in KolkataRs.84.82 Rs.84.68 0.14
Petrol price in MumbaiRs.90.35 Rs.90.22 0.13
Petrol price in ChennaiRs.86.30 Rs.86.15 0.15
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.83.36 Rs.83.44 -0.08
Petrol price in NoidaRs.82.54 Rs.82.42 0.12
Petrol price in BangaloreRs.83.66 Rs.83.52 0.14
Petrol price in BhubaneswarRs.81.86 Rs.81.56 0.30
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.79.89 Rs.79.76 0.13
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.87.99 Rs.87.84 0.15
Petrol price in JaipurRs.83.72 Rs.84.02 -0.30
Petrol price in LucknowRs.82.35 Rs.82.16 0.19
Petrol price in PatnaRs.89.15 Rs.89.00 0.15
Petrol price in TrivandrumRs.86.37 Rs.86.11 0.26
Petrol price in DelhiRs.83.00 Rs.82.86 0.14
Petrol price in KolkataRs.84.82 Rs.84.68 0.14
Petrol price in MumbaiRs.90.35 Rs.90.22 0.13
Petrol price in ChennaiRs.86.30 Rs.86.15 0.15
Petrol price in FaridabadRs.83.89 Rs.83.69 0.20
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.83.36 Rs.83.44 -0.08
Petrol price in NoidaRs.82.54 Rs.82.42 0.12
Petrol price in GhaziabadRs.82.34 Rs.82.23 0.11
Petrol price in AgartalaRs.81.50 Rs.81.24 0.26
Petrol price in AizwalRs.78.73 Rs.78.38 0.35
Petrol price in AmbalaRs.83.25 Rs.82.98 0.27
Petrol price in BangaloreRs.83.66 Rs.83.52 0.14
Petrol price in BhopalRs.88.87 Rs.88.63 0.24
Petrol price in BhubhaneswarRs.81.86 Rs.81.56 0.30
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.79.89 Rs.79.76 0.13
Petrol price in DehradunRs.83.00 Rs.82.97 0.03
Petrol price in GandhinagarRs.82.27 Rs.82.15 0.12
Petrol price in GangtokRs.86.15 Rs.86.00 0.15
Petrol price in GuwahatiRs.85.61 Rs.85.42 0.19
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.87.99 Rs.87.84 0.15
Petrol price in ImphalRs.80.97 Rs.80.86 0.11
Petrol price in ItanagarRs.78.28 Rs.78.15 0.13
Petrol price in JaipurRs.83.72 Rs.84.02 -0.30
Petrol price in JammuRs.84.61 Rs.84.47 0.14
Petrol price in JalandharRs.88.43 Rs.88.33 0.10
Petrol price in KohimaRs.81.43 Rs.80.87 0.56
Petrol price in LucknowRs.82.35 Rs.82.16 0.19
Petrol price in PanjimRs.76.38 Rs.76.33 0.05
Petrol price in PatnaRs.89.15 Rs.89.00 0.15
Petrol price in Port BlairRs.71.39 Rs.71.28 0.11
Petrol price in RaipurRs.83.30 Rs.83.18 0.12
Petrol price in RanchiRs.81.67 Rs.81.65 0.02
Petrol price in ShillongRs.82.56 Rs.82.24 0.32
Petrol price in ShimlaRs.83.79 Rs.83.33 0.46
Petrol price in SrinagarRs.87.40 Rs.87.26 0.14
Petrol price in TrivandrumRs.86.37 Rs.86.11 0.26
Petrol price in SilvassaRs.80.69 Rs.80.70 -0.01
Petrol price in DamanRs.80.70 Rs.80.57 0.13
Petrol price in PondicherryRs.81.70 Rs.81.57 0.13

Source for rates: Indian Oil Corporation



