Petrol, diesel continue upward march

New Delhi: Citizens are yet to witness a relief in terms of purchasing fuel, as petrol and diesel prices have once again been hiked.

Petrol in New Delhi is being sold 28 paise higher at Rs. 81.91 per litre, and diesel at Rs. 73.72 per litre after a hike of 18 paise.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol has mounted to nearly Rs. 90 per litre, while diesel is retailing at Rs 78.26 per litre respectively.