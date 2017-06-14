Petrol, diesel dealers strike deferred

[India], June 14 (ANI): The petrol and diesel dealers strike against daily revision of petrol and diesel prices scheduled on June 16 was on Wednesday deferred.

The Delhi Petrol Dealers Association earlier on Tuesday announced support to 'No Purchase, No Sale' call by Federation of All India Petroleum Traders (FAIPT) from June 16.

The FAIPT has threatened to go on strike from June 16 to oppose the manner in which daily price revision is proposed to be implemented.

On June 8, state-owned oil companies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, decided on a pan-India implementation of daily price revision of petrol and diesel.

The petroleum dealers' body is for an automated system to reflect price changes from the state-run oil marketing companies. The main concern of the dealers is that they will have to stop the sales every midnight for considerable time to change the daily rates. (ANI)