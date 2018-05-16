Petrol, Diesel prices hiked nationwide

[India], May 16 (ANI): Petrol and diesel prices across the country received a substantial hike, with the former set to cost Rs 75 per litre in the national capital with effect from 6:00 am on Wednesday.

The hike is all set to burn a bigger hole in commuters' pockets across the nation, as petrol will now cost Rs 77.79 in Kolkata, Rs 82.94 in Mumbai and Rs 77.93 in Chennai.

Meanwhile, Diesel will now cost Rs 66.57 in New Delhi, Rs 69.11 in Kolkata, Rs 70.88 in Mumbai and Rs 70.25 in Chennai.

Fuel prices were last hiked 19 days ago. In April, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the Centre and the state governments have been considering bringing the petroleum products under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax. (ANI)