Petrol, diesel prices hiked

[India], May 15 (ANI): The petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 17 paise a litre and 21 paise per litre respectively across the country on Monday.

With this, the diesel prices touched an all-time high of 66 rupees 14 paise and petrol prices, too, hit a 56-month high of 74 rupees 80 paise a litre.

Fuel prices were last hiked 19 days ago.

In April, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the Centre and the state governments have been considering bringing the petroleum products under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax.(ANI)