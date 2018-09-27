  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Petrol, diesel prices touch fresh highs across metro cities

Petrol, diesel prices touch fresh highs across metro cities

Last Updated: Thu, Sep 27, 2018 10:57 hrs
Petrol BP

New Delhi: The oil pinch continued on Thursday with petrol and diesel prices being hiked again in the metro cities in the country.

In New Delhi, petrol prices touched Rs. 83 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs. 74.24 per litre. Meanwhile in Mumbai, a litre of petrol is sold ar Rs. 90.35 per litre and diesel has been capped at Rs. 78.82 per litre.

Prices of petrol and diesel have been on a rise since mid-August, increasing almost every day due to a combination of a drop in the dollar-rupee and rise in crude oil prices.

While the opposition has blamed the BJP-run goverrnment for not doing enough to keep a check on the fuel prices, the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in petroleum products.

State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 27-09-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs)
Petrol price in New DelhiRs.82.86 Rs.82.86 0.00
Petrol price in KolkataRs.84.68 Rs.84.68 0.00
Petrol price in MumbaiRs.90.22 Rs.90.22 0.00
Petrol price in ChennaiRs.86.15 Rs.86.13 0.02
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.83.44 Rs.83.14 0.30
Petrol price in NoidaRs.82.42 Rs.82.39 0.03
Petrol price in BangaloreRs.83.52 Rs.83.52 0.00
Petrol price in BhubaneswarRs.81.56 Rs.81.68 -0.12
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.79.76 Rs.79.76 0.00
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.87.84 Rs.87.84 0.00
Petrol price in JaipurRs.84.02 Rs.83.30 0.72
Petrol price in LucknowRs.82.16 Rs.82.25 -0.09
Petrol price in PatnaRs.89.00 Rs.89.01 -0.01
Petrol price in TrivandrumRs.86.11 Rs.86.23 -0.12
Petrol price in DelhiRs.82.86 Rs.82.86 0.00
Petrol price in KolkataRs.84.68 Rs.84.68 0.00
Petrol price in MumbaiRs.90.22 Rs.90.22 0.00
Petrol price in ChennaiRs.86.15 Rs.86.13 0.02
Petrol price in FaridabadRs.83.69 Rs.83.54 0.15
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.83.44 Rs.83.14 0.30
Petrol price in NoidaRs.82.42 Rs.82.39 0.03
Petrol price in GhaziabadRs.82.23 Rs.82.23 0.00
Petrol price in AgartalaRs.81.24 Rs.81.24 0.00
Petrol price in AizwalRs.78.38 Rs.78.53 -0.15
Petrol price in AmbalaRs.82.98 Rs.82.99 -0.01
Petrol price in BangaloreRs.83.52 Rs.83.52 0.00
Petrol price in BhopalRs.88.63 Rs.88.63 0.00
Petrol price in BhubhaneswarRs.81.56 Rs.81.68 -0.12
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.79.76 Rs.79.76 0.00
Petrol price in DehradunRs.82.97 Rs.82.97 0.00
Petrol price in GandhinagarRs.82.15 Rs.82.24 -0.09
Petrol price in GangtokRs.86.00 Rs.86.00 0.00
Petrol price in GuwahatiRs.85.42 Rs.85.41 0.01
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.87.84 Rs.87.84 0.00
Petrol price in ImphalRs.80.86 Rs.80.83 0.03
Petrol price in ItanagarRs.78.15 Rs.78.42 -0.27
Petrol price in JaipurRs.84.02 Rs.83.30 0.72
Petrol price in JammuRs.84.47 Rs.84.47 0.00
Petrol price in JalandharRs.88.33 Rs.88.37 -0.04
Petrol price in KohimaRs.80.87 Rs.81.29 -0.42
Petrol price in LucknowRs.82.16 Rs.82.25 -0.09
Petrol price in PanjimRs.76.33 Rs.76.51 -0.18
Petrol price in PatnaRs.89.00 Rs.89.01 -0.01
Petrol price in Port BlairRs.71.28 Rs.71.28 0.00
Petrol price in RaipurRs.83.18 Rs.83.08 0.10
Petrol price in RanchiRs.81.65 Rs.81.59 0.06
Petrol price in ShillongRs.82.24 Rs.82.24 0.00
Petrol price in ShimlaRs.83.33 Rs.83.83 -0.50
Petrol price in SrinagarRs.87.26 Rs.87.26 0.00
Petrol price in TrivandrumRs.86.11 Rs.86.23 -0.12
Petrol price in SilvassaRs.80.70 Rs.80.69 0.01
Petrol price in DamanRs.80.57 Rs.80.61 -0.04
Petrol price in PondicherryRs.81.57 Rs.81.63 -0.06

More from Sify:

talking point on sify news

Latest Features

Latest News