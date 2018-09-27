Petrol, diesel prices touch fresh highs across metro cities

New Delhi: The oil pinch continued on Thursday with petrol and diesel prices being hiked again in the metro cities in the country.
In New Delhi, petrol prices touched Rs. 83 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs. 74.24 per litre. Meanwhile in Mumbai, a litre of petrol is sold ar Rs. 90.35 per litre and diesel has been capped at Rs. 78.82 per litre.
Prices of petrol and diesel have been on a rise since mid-August, increasing almost every day due to a combination of a drop in the dollar-rupee and rise in crude oil prices.
While the opposition has blamed the BJP-run goverrnment for not doing enough to keep a check on the fuel prices, the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in petroleum products.
State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 27-09-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs) Petrol price in New Delhi Rs.82.86 Rs.82.86 0.00 Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.84.68 Rs.84.68 0.00 Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.90.22 Rs.90.22 0.00 Petrol price in Chennai Rs.86.15 Rs.86.13 0.02 Petrol price in Gurgaon Rs.83.44 Rs.83.14 0.30 Petrol price in Noida Rs.82.42 Rs.82.39 0.03 Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.83.52 Rs.83.52 0.00 Petrol price in Bhubaneswar Rs.81.56 Rs.81.68 -0.12 Petrol price in Chandigarh Rs.79.76 Rs.79.76 0.00 Petrol price in Hyderabad Rs.87.84 Rs.87.84 0.00 Petrol price in Jaipur Rs.84.02 Rs.83.30 0.72 Petrol price in Lucknow Rs.82.16 Rs.82.25 -0.09 Petrol price in Patna Rs.89.00 Rs.89.01 -0.01 Petrol price in Trivandrum Rs.86.11 Rs.86.23 -0.12 Petrol price in Delhi Rs.82.86 Rs.82.86 0.00 Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.84.68 Rs.84.68 0.00 Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.90.22 Rs.90.22 0.00 Petrol price in Chennai Rs.86.15 Rs.86.13 0.02 Petrol price in Faridabad Rs.83.69 Rs.83.54 0.15 Petrol price in Gurgaon Rs.83.44 Rs.83.14 0.30 Petrol price in Noida Rs.82.42 Rs.82.39 0.03 Petrol price in Ghaziabad Rs.82.23 Rs.82.23 0.00 Petrol price in Agartala Rs.81.24 Rs.81.24 0.00 Petrol price in Aizwal Rs.78.38 Rs.78.53 -0.15 Petrol price in Ambala Rs.82.98 Rs.82.99 -0.01 Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.83.52 Rs.83.52 0.00 Petrol price in Bhopal Rs.88.63 Rs.88.63 0.00 Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar Rs.81.56 Rs.81.68 -0.12 Petrol price in Chandigarh Rs.79.76 Rs.79.76 0.00 Petrol price in Dehradun Rs.82.97 Rs.82.97 0.00 Petrol price in Gandhinagar Rs.82.15 Rs.82.24 -0.09 Petrol price in Gangtok Rs.86.00 Rs.86.00 0.00 Petrol price in Guwahati Rs.85.42 Rs.85.41 0.01 Petrol price in Hyderabad Rs.87.84 Rs.87.84 0.00 Petrol price in Imphal Rs.80.86 Rs.80.83 0.03 Petrol price in Itanagar Rs.78.15 Rs.78.42 -0.27 Petrol price in Jaipur Rs.84.02 Rs.83.30 0.72 Petrol price in Jammu Rs.84.47 Rs.84.47 0.00 Petrol price in Jalandhar Rs.88.33 Rs.88.37 -0.04 Petrol price in Kohima Rs.80.87 Rs.81.29 -0.42 Petrol price in Lucknow Rs.82.16 Rs.82.25 -0.09 Petrol price in Panjim Rs.76.33 Rs.76.51 -0.18 Petrol price in Patna Rs.89.00 Rs.89.01 -0.01 Petrol price in Port Blair Rs.71.28 Rs.71.28 0.00 Petrol price in Raipur Rs.83.18 Rs.83.08 0.10 Petrol price in Ranchi Rs.81.65 Rs.81.59 0.06 Petrol price in Shillong Rs.82.24 Rs.82.24 0.00 Petrol price in Shimla Rs.83.33 Rs.83.83 -0.50 Petrol price in Srinagar Rs.87.26 Rs.87.26 0.00 Petrol price in Trivandrum Rs.86.11 Rs.86.23 -0.12 Petrol price in Silvassa Rs.80.70 Rs.80.69 0.01 Petrol price in Daman Rs.80.57 Rs.80.61 -0.04 Petrol price in Pondicherry Rs.81.57 Rs.81.63 -0.06