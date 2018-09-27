Petrol, diesel prices touch fresh highs across metro cities

New Delhi: The oil pinch continued on Thursday with petrol and diesel prices being hiked again in the metro cities in the country.

In New Delhi, petrol prices touched Rs. 83 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs. 74.24 per litre. Meanwhile in Mumbai, a litre of petrol is sold ar Rs. 90.35 per litre and diesel has been capped at Rs. 78.82 per litre.