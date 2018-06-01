Petrol price cut by 6 paise per litre, diesel by 5 paise

New Delhi: Prices for petrol and diesel have fallen by 6 paise and 5 paise per litre respectively on Friday.

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 78.29 per litre, while diesel price has been revised to Rs 69.20 a litre.

Besides Delhi, the revised Petrol prices in other metro cities are - Rs 80.92 in Kolkata, Rs 86.10 in Mumbai and Rs 81.28 in Chennai.

Meanwhile, the revised diesel price was Rs 71.75 in Kolkata, Rs 73.67 in Mumbai and 73.06 in Chennai.

The fuel price was slashed for the third day after it remained high for 16 consecutive days.