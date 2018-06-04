Petrol price down by 15 paise in all metro cities, diesel by 14 paise in Delhi

New Delhi: Petrol prices on Monday were slashed by 15 paise in all metro cities - Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. This is the sixth straight cut in fuel prices in just a week. Today's petrol price in Delhi is Rs 77.96, in Kolkata Rs 80.60, in Mumbai Rs 85.77, and in Chennai Rs 80.94. Diesel price has also seen a marginal cut of 14 paise to Rs 68.97 in the national capital. Yesterday, petrol price was down by 9 paise. However, diesel price was kept unchanged.

Petrol price in New Delhi on Monday stood at Rs 77.96 per litre. Petrol price was also reduced to Rs 80.60 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 85.77 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 80.94 litre in Chennai.

Price of non-branded diesel was also reduced to Rs 68.97 per litre in New Delhi, Rs 71.52 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 73.43 in Mumbai and Rs 72.81 per litre in Chennai. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country’s largest fuel retailer, has in the last six days cut prices of petrol by 47 paise per litre and 34 paise per litre in diesel in the national capital while similar price cuts were initiated in other states. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country’s largest fuel retailer, has in the last six days cut prices of petrol by 47 paise per litre and 34 paise per litre in diesel in the national capital while similar price cuts were initiated in other states. IOC had between 14 May and 29 May increased petrol prices by Rs 3.80 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 3.38 per litre in the national capital, post the 19-day fuel price freeze before Karnataka elections. IOC had between 14 May and 29 May increased petrol prices by Rs 3.80 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 3.38 per litre in the national capital, post the 19-day fuel price freeze before Karnataka elections. In last six days, petrol price in Delhi has come down by 47 paise from its record high of Rs 78.43 on May 29. Before reducing the prices, oil marketing companies had hiked the fuel cost for 16 consecutive days - from May 13 to May 29, petrol price was raised by Rs 3.8 and diesel by Rs 3.38 per litre. In last six days, petrol price in Delhi has come down by 47 paise from its record high of Rs 78.43 on May 29. Before reducing the prices, oil marketing companies had hiked the fuel cost for 16 consecutive days - from May 13 to May 29, petrol price was raised by Rs 3.8 and diesel by Rs 3.38 per litre. State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 04-06-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs) Petrol price in Delhi Rs.77.96 Rs.78.11 -0.15 Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.80.60 Rs.80.75 -0.15 Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.85.77 Rs.85.92 -0.15 Petrol price in Chennai Rs.80.94 Rs.81.09 -0.15 Petrol price in Faridabad Rs.78.73 Rs.78.88 -0.15 Petrol price in Gurgaon Rs.78.48 Rs.78.63 -0.15 Petrol price in Noida Rs.78.50 Rs.78.62 -0.12 Petrol price in Ghaziabad Rs.78.39 Rs.78.50 -0.11 Petrol price in Agartala Rs.73.62 Rs.73.77 -0.15 Petrol price in Aizwal Rs.73.75 Rs.73.89 -0.14 Petrol price in Ambala Rs.78.07 Rs.78.21 -0.14 Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.79.23 Rs.79.39 -0.16 Petrol price in Bhopal Rs.83.58 Rs.83.73 -0.15 Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar Rs.76.77 Rs.76.91 -0.14 Petrol price in Chandigarh Rs.74.98 Rs.75.12 -0.14 Petrol price in Dehradun Rs.78.97 Rs.79.08 -0.11 Petrol price in Gandhinagar Rs.77.25 Rs.77.40 -0.15 Petrol price in Gangtok Rs.80.95 Rs.81.10 -0.15 Petrol price in Guwahati Rs.80.17 Rs.80.32 -0.15 Petrol price in Hyderabad Rs.82.59 Rs.82.74 -0.15 Petrol price in Imphal Rs.76.02 Rs.76.16 -0.14 Petrol price in Itanagar Rs.73.77 Rs.73.91 -0.14 Petrol price in Jaipur Rs.80.74 Rs.80.89 -0.15 Petrol price in Jammu Rs.79.65 Rs.79.79 -0.14 Petrol price in Jullunder Rs.83.21 Rs.83.37 -0.16 Petrol price in Kohima Rs.76.39 Rs.76.54 -0.15 Petrol price in Lucknow Rs.78.45 Rs.78.57 -0.12 Petrol price in Panjim Rs.71.84 Rs.71.98 -0.14 Petrol price in Patna Rs.83.43 Rs.83.58 -0.15 Petrol price in Pondicherry Rs.76.71 Rs.76.86 -0.15 Petrol price in Port Blair Rs.67.16 Rs.67.29 -0.13 Petrol price in Raipur Rs.78.34 Rs.78.49 -0.15 Petrol price in Ranchi Rs.77.61 Rs.77.73 -0.12 Petrol price in Shillong Rs.77.31 Rs.77.46 -0.15 Petrol price in Shimla Rs.78.11 Rs.78.26 -0.15 Petrol price in Srinagar Rs.82.34 Rs.82.49 -0.15 Petrol price in Trivandrum Rs.81.10 Rs.81.26 -0.16 Petrol price in Silvasa Rs.75.82 Rs.75.96 -0.14 Petrol price in Daman Rs.75.75 Rs.75.89 -0.14