  4. Petrol price down by 15 paise in all metro cities, diesel by 14 paise in Delhi

Last Updated: Mon, Jun 04, 2018 10:31 hrs
A gas pump is seen hanging from the ceiling at a petrol station in Seoul

New Delhi: Petrol prices on Monday were slashed by 15 paise in all metro cities - Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. This is the sixth straight cut in fuel prices in just a week. Today's petrol price in Delhi is Rs 77.96, in Kolkata Rs 80.60, in Mumbai Rs 85.77, and in Chennai Rs 80.94. Diesel price has also seen a marginal cut of 14 paise to Rs 68.97 in the national capital. Yesterday, petrol price was down by 9 paise. However, diesel price was kept unchanged.

Petrol price in New Delhi on Monday stood at Rs 77.96 per litre. Petrol price was also reduced to Rs 80.60 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 85.77 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 80.94 litre in Chennai.

Price of non-branded diesel was also reduced to Rs 68.97 per litre in New Delhi, Rs 71.52 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 73.43 in Mumbai and Rs 72.81 per litre in Chennai.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country’s largest fuel retailer, has in the last six days cut prices of petrol by 47 paise per litre and 34 paise per litre in diesel in the national capital while similar price cuts were initiated in other states.

IOC had between 14 May and 29 May increased petrol prices by Rs 3.80 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 3.38 per litre in the national capital, post the 19-day fuel price freeze before Karnataka elections.

In last six days, petrol price in Delhi has come down by 47 paise from its record high of Rs 78.43 on May 29. Before reducing the prices, oil marketing companies had hiked the fuel cost for 16 consecutive days - from May 13 to May 29, petrol price was raised by Rs 3.8 and diesel by Rs 3.38 per litre.

State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 04-06-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs)
Petrol price in DelhiRs.77.96 Rs.78.11 -0.15
Petrol price in KolkataRs.80.60 Rs.80.75 -0.15
Petrol price in MumbaiRs.85.77 Rs.85.92 -0.15
Petrol price in ChennaiRs.80.94 Rs.81.09 -0.15
Petrol price in FaridabadRs.78.73 Rs.78.88 -0.15
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.78.48 Rs.78.63 -0.15
Petrol price in NoidaRs.78.50 Rs.78.62 -0.12
Petrol price in GhaziabadRs.78.39 Rs.78.50 -0.11
Petrol price in AgartalaRs.73.62 Rs.73.77 -0.15
Petrol price in AizwalRs.73.75 Rs.73.89 -0.14
Petrol price in AmbalaRs.78.07 Rs.78.21 -0.14
Petrol price in BangaloreRs.79.23 Rs.79.39 -0.16
Petrol price in BhopalRs.83.58 Rs.83.73 -0.15
Petrol price in BhubhaneswarRs.76.77 Rs.76.91 -0.14
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.74.98 Rs.75.12 -0.14
Petrol price in DehradunRs.78.97 Rs.79.08 -0.11
Petrol price in GandhinagarRs.77.25 Rs.77.40 -0.15
Petrol price in GangtokRs.80.95 Rs.81.10 -0.15
Petrol price in GuwahatiRs.80.17 Rs.80.32 -0.15
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.82.59 Rs.82.74 -0.15
Petrol price in ImphalRs.76.02 Rs.76.16 -0.14
Petrol price in ItanagarRs.73.77 Rs.73.91 -0.14
Petrol price in JaipurRs.80.74 Rs.80.89 -0.15
Petrol price in JammuRs.79.65 Rs.79.79 -0.14
Petrol price in JullunderRs.83.21 Rs.83.37 -0.16
Petrol price in KohimaRs.76.39 Rs.76.54 -0.15
Petrol price in LucknowRs.78.45 Rs.78.57 -0.12
Petrol price in PanjimRs.71.84 Rs.71.98 -0.14
Petrol price in PatnaRs.83.43 Rs.83.58 -0.15
Petrol price in PondicherryRs.76.71 Rs.76.86 -0.15
Petrol price in Port BlairRs.67.16 Rs.67.29 -0.13
Petrol price in RaipurRs.78.34 Rs.78.49 -0.15
Petrol price in RanchiRs.77.61 Rs.77.73 -0.12
Petrol price in ShillongRs.77.31 Rs.77.46 -0.15
Petrol price in ShimlaRs.78.11 Rs.78.26 -0.15
Petrol price in SrinagarRs.82.34 Rs.82.49 -0.15
Petrol price in TrivandrumRs.81.10 Rs.81.26 -0.16
Petrol price in SilvasaRs.75.82 Rs.75.96 -0.14
Petrol price in DamanRs.75.75 Rs.75.89 -0.14

