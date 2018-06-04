Petrol price down by 15 paise in all metro cities, diesel by 14 paise in Delhi

New Delhi: Petrol prices on Monday were slashed by 15 paise in all metro cities - Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. This is the sixth straight cut in fuel prices in just a week. Today's petrol price in Delhi is Rs 77.96, in Kolkata Rs 80.60, in Mumbai Rs 85.77, and in Chennai Rs 80.94. Diesel price has also seen a marginal cut of 14 paise to Rs 68.97 in the national capital. Yesterday, petrol price was down by 9 paise. However, diesel price was kept unchanged.Petrol price in New Delhi on Monday stood at Rs 77.96 per litre. Petrol price was also reduced to Rs 80.60 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 85.77 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 80.94 litre in Chennai.
Price of non-branded diesel was also reduced to Rs 68.97 per litre in New Delhi, Rs 71.52 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 73.43 in Mumbai and Rs 72.81 per litre in Chennai. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country’s largest fuel retailer, has in the last six days cut prices of petrol by 47 paise per litre and 34 paise per litre in diesel in the national capital while similar price cuts were initiated in other states. IOC had between 14 May and 29 May increased petrol prices by Rs 3.80 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 3.38 per litre in the national capital, post the 19-day fuel price freeze before Karnataka elections. In last six days, petrol price in Delhi has come down by 47 paise from its record high of Rs 78.43 on May 29. Before reducing the prices, oil marketing companies had hiked the fuel cost for 16 consecutive days - from May 13 to May 29, petrol price was raised by Rs 3.8 and diesel by Rs 3.38 per litre.
|State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 04-06-2018)
|Petrol Current Price(Per Lt)
|Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt)
|Change(Rs)
|Petrol price in Delhi
|Rs.77.96
|Rs.78.11
|-0.15
|Petrol price in Kolkata
|Rs.80.60
|Rs.80.75
|-0.15
|Petrol price in Mumbai
|Rs.85.77
|Rs.85.92
|-0.15
|Petrol price in Chennai
|Rs.80.94
|Rs.81.09
|-0.15
|Petrol price in Faridabad
|Rs.78.73
|Rs.78.88
|-0.15
|Petrol price in Gurgaon
|Rs.78.48
|Rs.78.63
|-0.15
|Petrol price in Noida
|Rs.78.50
|Rs.78.62
|-0.12
|Petrol price in Ghaziabad
|Rs.78.39
|Rs.78.50
|-0.11
|Petrol price in Agartala
|Rs.73.62
|Rs.73.77
|-0.15
|Petrol price in Aizwal
|Rs.73.75
|Rs.73.89
|-0.14
|Petrol price in Ambala
|Rs.78.07
|Rs.78.21
|-0.14
|Petrol price in Bangalore
|Rs.79.23
|Rs.79.39
|-0.16
|Petrol price in Bhopal
|Rs.83.58
|Rs.83.73
|-0.15
|Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar
|Rs.76.77
|Rs.76.91
|-0.14
|Petrol price in Chandigarh
|Rs.74.98
|Rs.75.12
|-0.14
|Petrol price in Dehradun
|Rs.78.97
|Rs.79.08
|-0.11
|Petrol price in Gandhinagar
|Rs.77.25
|Rs.77.40
|-0.15
|Petrol price in Gangtok
|Rs.80.95
|Rs.81.10
|-0.15
|Petrol price in Guwahati
|Rs.80.17
|Rs.80.32
|-0.15
|Petrol price in Hyderabad
|Rs.82.59
|Rs.82.74
|-0.15
|Petrol price in Imphal
|Rs.76.02
|Rs.76.16
|-0.14
|Petrol price in Itanagar
|Rs.73.77
|Rs.73.91
|-0.14
|Petrol price in Jaipur
|Rs.80.74
|Rs.80.89
|-0.15
|Petrol price in Jammu
|Rs.79.65
|Rs.79.79
|-0.14
|Petrol price in Jullunder
|Rs.83.21
|Rs.83.37
|-0.16
|Petrol price in Kohima
|Rs.76.39
|Rs.76.54
|-0.15
|Petrol price in Lucknow
|Rs.78.45
|Rs.78.57
|-0.12
|Petrol price in Panjim
|Rs.71.84
|Rs.71.98
|-0.14
|Petrol price in Patna
|Rs.83.43
|Rs.83.58
|-0.15
|Petrol price in Pondicherry
|Rs.76.71
|Rs.76.86
|-0.15
|Petrol price in Port Blair
|Rs.67.16
|Rs.67.29
|-0.13
|Petrol price in Raipur
|Rs.78.34
|Rs.78.49
|-0.15
|Petrol price in Ranchi
|Rs.77.61
|Rs.77.73
|-0.12
|Petrol price in Shillong
|Rs.77.31
|Rs.77.46
|-0.15
|Petrol price in Shimla
|Rs.78.11
|Rs.78.26
|-0.15
|Petrol price in Srinagar
|Rs.82.34
|Rs.82.49
|-0.15
|Petrol price in Trivandrum
|Rs.81.10
|Rs.81.26
|-0.16
|Petrol price in Silvasa
|Rs.75.82
|Rs.75.96
|-0.14
|Petrol price in Daman
|Rs.75.75
|Rs.75.89
|-0.14