Petroleum minister launches LPG scheme in Telangana

[India], Apr. 14 (ANI): Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched LPG connections scheme for below poverty line families here on Saturday.

"Today on the auspicious occasion of Babasaheb Ambedkar's (BR Ambedkar) birthday Prime Minister Modi's welfare programme Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) has been launched in Telangana," said Pradhan while inaugurating the scheme on the 127th birth anniversary of iconic Dalit leader B.R. Ambedkar.

Pradhan also said by the next year-end, over 20 lakh new gas connections will be provided in the state.

He also announced that beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Housing for the rural poor) and Antyodaya Anna Yojana (food scheme) will also be covered under the PMUY. Earlier in the day, he launched PMUY in Telangana's Suryapet district. (ANI)