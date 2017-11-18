Petroleum Minister pitches for introducing new energy sources

[India], Nov.18 (ANI): Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan has called for bringing new and alternate energy sources like gas hydrates in the energy supply chain.

Addressing a gathering of distinguished Geoscientist of Society of Petroleum Geophysicists (SPG) in Jaipur on Friday, Pradhan highlighted the importance of oil sector in India's energy ecosystem and its role in national economy.

The Union Minister also inaugurated the 12th Biennial International Conference and Exposition of SPG India which will remain open till November 19.

During his second consecutive visit to SPG conference, Pradhan elaborated on the changing energy scenario and also stressed upon the theme of the conference "Energy trough Synergy".

He also mentioned about the historic stages of development of the energy supply and its impact on industry.

Elaborating further, he expressed that the first industrial revolution was a result of development of Coal-seam derived energy.

Speaking about SPG, he mentioned that such conferences are platform to provide an environment for various players of the energy arena to come together and exchange ideas for scientific and technological innovation.

He further noted that data is a key factor for growth because old data viewed from a new perspective over a period of time can result in new opportunities.

Referring to Geoscience technologies as the key link in improving exploration success for oil and gas in the country, Pradhan categorically expressed his expectations from the Geoscientific community to reduce import dependency by at least 10 percent.

He pitched for ensuring energy affordability, sustainability and accessibility for entire spectrum of people of India in order to fulfill the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking about policy decisions taken by the Central Government, he made reference to various initiatives taken by the Centre to facilitate the ease of carrying out business in energy sector of India while ensuring that the revenue income will also grow.

During the inauguration, the Union Minister also released the Souvenir and special issue of half yearly journal, GEOHORIZON.

In the inaugural session, Pradhan also presented the coveted B S Negi Convention Gold medal and life time achievement award to P S N Kutty, Ex-Executive Director, ONGC for his lifetime achievement in the field of geosciences.

The inaugural session was also addressed by Shashi Shanker, CMD, ONGC & Chief Patron SPG, A K Dwivedi, Director (Expl) ONGC & Patron SPG, Nancy House, President, SEG USA, Marcel Van Loom, Director, EAGE, Netherland and D Purkayastha, President SPG, India. (ANI)