Ph.D mandatory for assistant professor recruitment from 2021

[India], June 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Ram Madhav on Wednesday said, Indian government decided on suspension of operations as a goodwill gesture during the holy month of Ramzan, but there was no similar reciprocation from separatists and terrorists.

"Ramzan is a holy month for Muslims, so Indian Government had decided to announce the suspension of operations during this period as a goodwill gesture. We also wanted that the same to be reciprocated, but there was no change in actions of separatists and terrorists," he told ANI.

Last month, the Home Ministry announced that the security personnel would halt operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, during the holy month of Ramzan. However, the Ministry clarified that the security forces retain the right to strike, if attacked or if civilians are found to be in danger. But there has been no let-up in ceasefire violations at the LoC, and sporadic incidents of militants striking security forces continue. Speaking on the same, Madhav today said, "This (announcement of the ceasefire) will be reviewed by Home Ministry and other concerned departments. Further course of action will be decided after the month of Ramzan," he added. (ANI)