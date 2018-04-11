PhD student goes missing, family and friends launch search

[India], Apr. 10 (ANI): A woman PhD student, identified as Dr. Atreyee Majumdar, has gone missing from Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Atreyee, an anthropologist, has been missing since April 6. She was last seen at the Marriot at Bellandur in Bengaluru.

Atreyee is an alumnus of the National Law School in Bengaluru. She had just returned from Toronto, where she is pursuing a post-doctoral research.

Family and friends of Atreyee have shared her pictures extensively on social media in an attempt to reach her or find her whereabouts.

POlice has registered a complaint and an investigation is underway. (ANI)