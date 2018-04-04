PhD student rusticated for misbehaving with professor

[India] April 3 (ANI): University of Hyderabad (UoH) has rusticated a PhD student for six months for allegedly misbehaving and showing indiscipline towards an assistant professor.

The student, identified as Linga Swamy Baikani, has to pay fine of Rs 30,000 too.

"Mr. Linga Swamy Baikani is rusticated for a period of six months from a date of issue of this order and the entire University of Hyderabad campus including Hostels is rendered out of bounds to him. A penalty of Rs. 30,000/- (Rs. Thirty thousand) is also imposed upon him," read a rustication order dated April 02.

Apart from Swamy, two students, Hakeem, pursuing MPhil in Comparative Literature, and Thahir Jamal, a PhD scholar of Comparative Literature, have also been fined Rs.10,000 for complicity. The rustication order warned them to focus on their studies or face "serious repercussions on the academic career of the students". Earlier on February 1 this year, the university rusticated a PhD student for a year with immediate effect for abusing a professor on social media.(ANI)