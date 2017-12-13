Phone tapping row:?Delhi HC disposes of Mukul Roy's plea

[India], Dec. 13 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday disposed of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukul Roy's plea seeking investigation into his phones being allegedly tapped by the police.

The order was passed by Justice Vibhu Bakhru.

The court's direction came after the West Bengal Director General of Police and Kolkata Police Commissioner gave an affidavit that none of his phones are on "interception" and denied the allegation.

It also give liberty to the Petitioner that he can approach the court again if he gets any evidence in this matter.

Earlier on November 20, the court had issued notices to the Centre and the West Bengal Government over the issue. It also gave the Centre, state government and Roy's telecom service providers - MTNL and Vodafone - to reply on the same till December 7. Roy, who left the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party for the BJP, has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court and said his phone conversations were being tapped by the West Bengal Government. During the hearing, the lawyers for the Centre and the West Bengal government had opposed the petition on the basis of jurisdiction. Roy resigned from TMC on September 25. Later, he was suspended from the party for six years for anti-party activities. He also resigned from Rajya Sabha membership on October 11, 2017 and joined the BJP on November 3. (ANI)