Phoolka requests Punjab CM to press for appointment of Chief Commissioner of Gurudwara Elections

[India], May 20 (ANI): Senior advocate HS Phoolka on Monday requested Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to meet Union Home Minister after the formation of a new government at the Centre and press for appointment of Chief Commissioner of Gurudwara Elections, about which the Punjab chief minister had promised in his election speeches.

In his letter addressing to Captain Amarinder Singh, Phoolka stated, "You had announced in Vidhan Sabha that you would personally meet the Home Minister to empress upon him to appoint Chief Commissioner Gurudwara Elections at the earliest."

"During the Lok Sabha elections, in many election rallies, you had mentioned about Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) elections. Till today, there is no information on the meeting with the Union Home Minister. I believe that the meeting has not taken place yet," the letter added. Phoolka further mentioned that the issue of SGPC elections is very important for Punjab and it should not just remain in speeches of election rallies. "It is your duty to take it forward and ensure that Gurudwara Election Commission is constituted and elections are held at the earliest," the letter said. (ANI)