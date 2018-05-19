Photo museum in Bhubaneswar dedicated to Biju Patnaik

[India], May 19 (ANI): Photo journalist Aneel Prasad Mishra has established a museum here that will exhibit 288 pictures of former chief minister of Odisha Biju Patnaik.

Mishra has worked with the former CM from 1980-97.

"I have worked with Biju babu from 1980 to 1977 when I decided that I will make a photo museum dedicated to him. Biju babu has done a lot for Odisha; this is my small attempt to honour him. Through this photo gallery people will be able to see the day-to-day life and work of Biju babu. I want encourage photo journalism in Odisha," said Mishra.

Spread in an area of 600 sq. feet, the photo gallery has 288 photos of the former Chief Minister along with his chair, spectacles and other belongings. Mishra have a total of 40,000 photos of the former Chief Minister. The photos will be changed in every two months, to keep the visitors interested. The pictures that are currently displayed showcase the life of Biju Patnaik from 1929 to 1997. Prasad has requested the current Chief Minister and Biju Patnaik's son Naveen patnaik to inaugurate the photo museum. Prasad also contributed to the Biju Patanaik Museum in Cuttack.(ANI)