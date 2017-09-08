Photographers thrashed for clicking Shetty-Raj Kundra on dinner date

[India], Sept. 8 (ANI): Two photographers were allegedly beaten up by bouncers after they clicked photographs of actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra on Thursday night.

A video, which surfaced on the social media on Friday and went viral within no time, showed the scuffle between the bouncers and the media persons.

According to reports, the photographers shot pictures of the couple on their dinner date at Mumbai's Bastian restaurant. The duo also posed happily for them.

But soon after the couple's departure, the restaurant's bouncers got involved in a brawl with the free lancers after which the matter heated up. The video shows the thrashed photographers injured and bleeding. Scuffle b/w bouncers of a restaurant& 2 photographers for taking pics of Shilpa Shetty&Raj Kundra while leaving,y'day.FIR registered #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/lO8ASrU8RV — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2017 Meanwhile, the restaurant has issued an apology over the incident and said that they are changing the security agencies hired by them. In a statement, the restaurant said, "We're saddened and shocked by the incident that took place outside Bastian last night. We have celebrities and well known guests visiting us frequently, and every experience has so far been smooth." "During last night's incident, the people involved were personnel of Tough Security who are hired for Bastian via external vendors - as is the practice, the security agency assigns their personnel to us and other establishments based on who is available that day. All the Bastian staff, as well as the management, was inside in the restaurant on the second floor at the time of the incident - we were made aware of the same a while after it began. This was a highly unfortunate situation that escalated beyond anything we could have imagined." "As soon as the Bastian team found out, we took remedial measures to get things under control. We are changing security agencies today as we do not want to take the risk of this happening again, as well as personally apologising to the media involved. We are also collecting all information so that we are able to offer to take care of any and all medical bills that may have resulted due to this incident," the statement added. (ANI)