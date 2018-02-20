Photos prove nothing: Amit Shah on Nirav Modi's Davos' photo

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Tuesday clarified that Nirav Modi's photographs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Davos do not prove that the Centre is supporting him.

BJP president Amit Shah, who is in Karnataka's Banwala to attend Nava Karnataka Rally, said, "Photographs prove nothing, even you people are sitting with me and if one of you commits a crime will you make me liable too?."

"As far as Nirav Modi case is concerned Centre has taken it seriously and already seized more than 5 thousand crore assets," added Amit Shah.

A photograph that emerged in which billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi, accused of Rs 11,300-crore scam, was seen standing along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Davos created an uproar in the political sphere. Soon after there began a blame game between the NDA and UPA on who is responsible for the scam. After Enforcement Directorate's filed a money laundering case against Nirav Modi, his wife Ami, brother Nishal and relative Mehul Choksi on February 14, following a complaint by the PNB. Several raids have been conducted in several locations in various cities across the country. The scam was started in 2011 and was detected in the third week of January this year, after which the PNB officials filed a complaint with the CBI on January 31. (ANI)