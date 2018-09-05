PIL filed against Maharashtra Police's ADG for disclosing evidence in presser

Mumbai: In a move against Additional Director General of Maharashtra Police Param Bir Singh, a petition was filed in the Bombay high court on Tuesday seeking action against him under contempt of court for disobeying the order of the magistrate and disclosing evidence related to the Bhima-Koregaon violence in media.

According to the petition filed by social activist Sanjay Bhalerao, the police read out parts of letters, which were "crucial evidence" in the case, in a press conference before submitting it to the court in Pune.

Bhalerao is being represented in the Bombay HC by his lawyer Nitin Satpute. The matter has been slated for a hearing on September 7 -- the same day when the court will hear the petition of the alleged victim of the Bhima Koregaon violence, Satish Gaikwad, who wants the case to be handed over to the National Investigative Agency. Gaikwad is also being represented in the HC by the same lawyer. On Monday, the Bombay HC had come down heavily on the Maharashtra Police for holding a press conference and elaborating on the evidence against activists arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case.