PIL filed against massive tree felling

[India], June 22 (ANI): A public interest litigation has been filed in the Delhi High Court against an environment clearance granted for felling of trees for developmental work.

The petitioner claimed, "Permission was granted incorrectly to cut over 2500 trees for various development projects."

The plea further said that the felling of trees already started on Friday in at least six locations of the national capital.

The Delhi High Court has asked the petitioners to give photographs of the trees that were cut today. Trees were cut in Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Kasturba Nagar, Tyagraj Nagar, Srinivaspuri, and Mohammadpur areas of Delhi.

The high court issued notices to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, state-owned construction firm NBCC, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and others. The court would hear the plea on an urgent basis on Monday. However, it refused to put a stay on the construction projects for now. A similar plea was also filed in the National Green Tribunal regarding the Environment Clearance given to fell trees in Sarojini Nagar for a project. (ANI)