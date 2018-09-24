PIL filed on starvation deaths of poor, children

[India], Sept 24 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking direction and appropriate action in the matter related to the occurrence of starvation deaths of poor and slum-dwelling minor children and addressing their malnutrition issues.

The plea states that the poor section of the society should receive an adequate supply of food, along with clean drinking water, which is required for their proper nutrition level to be maintained through a free delivery public distribution system. (ANI)