PIL in HC against BJP's West Bengal Rath Yatra

[India], Dec 17 (ANI): A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Calcutta High Court on Monday, stating that there would be law and order problem in the state if BJP's Rath Yatra was allowed.

Advocate Rama Prashad Sarkar filed the PIL in the Chief Justice Bench of the High Court, stating that the people would be inconvenienced if the massive rally takes place. The matter is likely to be heard on Tuesday.

BJP on Monday also filed a writ petition in the Calcutta High Court challenging the order of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in which the permission was denied to hold the Rath Yatra. The court, in turn, directed the party to serve a copy of the petition to the state.

The BJP had planned to hold three Rath Yatras beginning from Cooch Behar district on December 6 and moving further to Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district on December 9 and Tarapith in Birbhum district on December 14. The Rath Yatra was to be flagged off by the party president Amit Shah. (ANI)