PIL in SC against Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh for making ‘scandalous statement’ against apex court

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh for allegedly making “a vituperative and scandalous statement alleging the highest court as biased and passing political judgement and favouring the Central government.”

The PIL has been filed by advocate Harinath Ram through his lawyer Shashank Deo Sudhi, and has sought a direction from the apex court that contempt of court proceedings should be initiated against Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh.

“Both of them are legally obligated to uphold Constitutional integrity and respect to the Constitutional institutions being created by the Constitution itself. However, both of them had made a vituperative and scandalous statement alleging the highest court as biased and passing political judgment and favouring the central government,” reads the PIL, filed in the apex court on Saturday.

Sudhi stated that his client has moved the SC, seeking a direction for the protection of the institutional and Constitutional respect. He has also sought immediate action against Kejriwal and AAP member and MP, Sanjay Singh, for undermining the Constitutional belief and in the purity of the SC.

The petition, a copy with ANI, further states: “The public at large are deeply disturbed and concerned at the robustness and efficacy of justice delivery system by the series of insinuations being cast against the institution of judiciary. It is, therefore, appropriate that the case should be looked into and truth should be brought to the public to restore the confidence in justice delivery system of our country.”

The petitioner has sought guidelines in respect of the scope of judicial criticism on the part of constitutional oath administered elected public representatives. He also claimed in the petition that as any remark made by these people directly or indirectly impact the common public and the faith of common citizen in the highest justice delivery system gets overshadowed.

Last week, the Supreme Court had said that the Centre, and not the Delhi government, had the power to order investigations against corrupt officers in the capital, in a huge blow to Chief Minister Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. (ANI)