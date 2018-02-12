PIL in SC seeks implementation of 'two-child' policy across nation

[India], Feb.12 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Union Government to implement 'two-child policy' across the country.

The petition also stated that government should promote family planning and adopt all such measures to motivate the people of the country to follow two-child policy.

The two-child norm is family-size control policy, which encourages parents to limit their families to two children.

In India, apart from national level promoting of family planning, the two child norm is effective in certain states like Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha and Rajasthan.(ANI)