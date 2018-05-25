PIL seeks SIT probe into killing of Indians in Iraq

[India], May 25 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking direction for the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate into the death of 39 Indians who were held and killed by the Islamic State (IS) terror group in Iraq's Mosul.

For those unversed, on March 20, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj informed the Rajya Sabha members in the Parliament that the 39 Indian nationals, who went missing in Mosul in 2014, were killed by the IS.

The 39 persons, most of whom hailed from Punjab, were working on projects near Mosul when they got kidnapped. To the next of the kin of 39 Indians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh. Last month, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs General (retired) V.K. Singh travelled to Mosul and brought back the mortal remains of 38 out of 39 Indians. He then traveled to Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar to hand over the mortal remains to the respective families of the victims. (ANI)