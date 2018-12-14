Pilot appeals for peace as supporters go on rampage in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Amid violence in Karauli, which is a stronghold of Sachin Pilot, after reports suggest that Ashok Gehlot will be the next CM of Rajasthan, the PCC president has tweeted an appeal for peace. "I appeal to party workers to maintain peace and decorum. I have full faith in the leadership, we will welcome whatever Rahul Gandhiji and Sonia Gandhiji decide. It is our responsibility to uphold the honour of the party, we are dedicated to the party."

The chief minister aspirants in Rajasthan (Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot) and Madhya Pradesh (Kamal Nath and Jyotidaridya Scindia) met Rahul Gandhi and staked their claims even as senior leaders huddled at the residence of party chief Rahul Gandhi, where UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also participated in the deliberations.

While Rahul Gandhi met the party's central observers who gave him inputs on the views of newly-elected legislators in the three states, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi also came to her son's residence at Tughlaq Lane here to participate in the discussions. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also at brother Rahul's residence and is said to have taken part in the discussions on who should be the chief minister in the three states, party sources said.