Pitroda's views on anti-Sikh riots issue reflects Congress mindset: PM Modi

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], May 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stepped up his attack on the Congress on the anti-Sikh riots issue, saying the views of Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda reflects the party's mindset from the beginning and because of this "arrogance" people will push it below 44 seats in the Lok Sabha.

He said Pitroda's views should not be considered as the views of an individual but that of the entire party.

"This reflects Congress's mindset. They have done this for years. This has been their image from the beginning. That's why Rajiv Gandhi had said 'when a big tree falls, the earth shakes'," he told ANI here in the midst of hectic election campaigning in Haryana.

The Prime Minister was reacting to a comment by Pitroda, who on Thursday said, "I don't think so, this is also another lie, and what about 1984? You speak about what you have done in five years. It happened in 1984, so what? (1984 hua toh hua). What have you done? (Ab kya hai '84 ka? Aapne kya kiya 5 saal mein, uski baat kariye. '84 mein hua to hua. Aapne kya kiya?)." After that, Modi said years had gone, commissions were setup, but not a single guilty person was punished. "Kamal Nath was made (party) in-charge of Punjab. Then after protests in Punjab on the issue, he was removed and made Chief Minister (of Madhya Pradesh)," Prime Minister Modi said. "Don't consider this the view of an individual. This is the thinking of the whole Congress. The Congress is filled with this arrogance. They are not bothered about the damage to the country and their response has been 'so what'. The country was looted, their response was 'so what'. This arrogance brought them to 44. Now, people will bring them this number," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)