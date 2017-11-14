Piyush Goyal approves Vizag-Jagdalpur express' extension to Chhattisgarh's Kirandul

[India] November 14 (ANI): Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday approved to extend Visakhapatnam-Jagdalpur express upto Dantewada's Kirandul to facilitate easy transport of passengers in the Naxal-affected region here.

The Union Minister approved several rail projects for the state while chairing a high level meeting of officials in the presence of state Chief Minister Raman Singh here.

He also sanctioned a new rail line between Nagpur Road Halt and Manendragadh via Chirmiri.

"The cost for setting up this rail line will be equally borne by Centre and state governments," he said. The Union Minister directed to complete the first phase of the East Rail Corridor project between Kharsia and Dharamjaigarh by September 2018. Meanwhile, he also directed South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) and Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) to jointly draft an integrated project for the proposed 182km-long Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh)-Barwadih (Jharkhand) rail project. New coaching terminals at Raigarh and Dongargadh were also approved during the meeting. Moreover, Goyal, who also has the Coal portfolio, reviewed coal projects in the state. (ANI)