Piyush Goyal flags off Humsafar Jodhpur Bandra Express in Rajasthan

[India], June 3 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday flagged off Humsafar Jodhpur Bandra Express at Bhagat Ki Kothi Railway Station in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

Speaking at the inauguration, Goyal said that adequate arrangements have been made in the trains, including mobile charging points, CCTVs and Bio Toilets.

He also mentioned that railway projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore have been undertaken in Rajasthan at present.

The Railway Minister also highlighted the doubling of 'road under-bridges' during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

"Under previous government only 52 road under bridges were installed, however now the number has doubled up," he said. Goyal also spoke about the spike in investment for Railways. "Investment for Railway amenities earlier stood at Rs 682 crore on an average, the now same has increased to Rs 2,911 crore in our regime", Goyal said. (ANI)