Piyush Goyal flags off new Rajdhani from Mumbai

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal flagged off the bi-weekly Rajdhani Express train between Mumbai and Delhi from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station here on Saturday.

The train is equipped with LED backlit snap frame showcasing major attraction of the cities falling en route, provided for a better aesthetic look, bio-vacuum toilets in two coaches and an onboard wi-fi hot spot based entertainment system in each coach with over 500 hours of free infotainment content.

Train number 22221 Mumbai - Hazarat Nizamuddin bi-weekly Rajdhani Express will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on every Wednesday and Saturday at 14.50 hours and will arrive at Hazrat Nizamuddin at 10.20 hrs next day.

The train would also have fire retardant Duro-wipe carpet inside lavatories to provide slide free surface at all time and a safe seat in western style lavatories for better hygiene. It would also feature aerator in water taps for the conservation of water. Similarly, train No.22222 Hazarat Nizamuddin-Mumbai bi-weekly Rajdhani Express will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin on every Thursday and Sunday at 16.15 hours and will arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 11.55 hrs next day. The train will halt at Kalyan, Nasik Road, Jalgaon, Bhopal, Jhansi and Agra Cantonment stations. Apart from the new Rajdhani, the Railway Minister also flagged off Panvel the mainline electric multiple unit (MEMU) train and Pune-Karjat train. (ANI)