Piyush Goyal hits back at Rahul over Flashnet scam allegation

[India], May. 01 (ANI): Hours after Congress President Rahul Gandhi demanded for resignation of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal over his alleged involvement in Rs. 48 crore Flashnet scam, the latter hit back saying he was a 'kaamdaar' (worker) and not a 'naamdaar' (dynast) like the former.

Piyush Goyal took to Twitter and said, "Till May 26, 2014, before I became a Minister, I was a professional Chartered Accountant and investment banker. Unlike you, Mr @RahulGandhi, I have not learnt well the art of living without working. I am also a kaamdaar (worker) and not a naamdaar (dynast)" (sic)

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi attacked the Railway minister on Twitter by putting a picture along with his tweet, alleging that Goyal sold his stock of Flashnet Info Solutions to Piramal group, which has interests in the power sector, at 1,000 times the face value. Rahul Gandhi also alleged that this happened when Goyal was the minister of state for power. (ANI)