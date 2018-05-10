Piyush Goyal hits out at Rahul Gandhi over fundamental issues

[India], May 10 (ANI): Hours after Congress President Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over fundamental issues, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that the former, along with the failed and corrupt Siddaramaiah-led government, have no answers on issues of Karnataka.

"Congress, their President, along with the failed and corrupt Siddaramaiah government have no answers on issues of Karnataka. It was a tutored press conference; many weren't allowed to ask questions, if an attempt was made to ask, questions were paraphrased," Goyal said at a press conference.

Earlier in the day, the Congress President stated that his party fought the election campaign on fundamental issues, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) restricted itself to making personal attacks.

Addressing the press along with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other senior party leaders here, Gandhi said, "I have been travelling around Karnataka for a few months now, we all stood together and fought the campaign on the fundamental issues. We have prepared a manifesto which is truly voice of the people, but our opposition has restricted itself to making personal attacks on the Chief Minister, on (Mallikarjun) Kharge ji and myself, and other leaders."

Gandhi also claimed that half of the BJP's manifesto was copied from the Congress', which reflected "a lack of seriousness among them about what they want to do for the state."

He also expressed confidence in winning the elections.

The election in Karnataka will be held on May 12 in 223 constituencies, out of 224 of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, while the counting of votes and announcement of results will take place on May 15.

The election for one constituency has been postponed following the death of B.N. Vijay Kumar, Jayanagar BJP candidate.

Campaigning for the elections will end at 5:00 p.m. later in the day. (ANI)