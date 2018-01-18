Piyush Goyal inspects railway station in Bengaluru

[India], Jan 18 (ANI): Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday inspected the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station in Bengaluru.

Union Minister Ananth Kumar was also present during the time of inspection.

Talking to ANI, Goyal said, "I attended a conference with Ananth Kumar and discussed on developing a 160 km long network, which will be World-class Bengaluru suburban network, with an investment of Rs. 12,000 crore. I appeal the state government to allow 50 percent transit oriented development (TOD policy) and approve five FSIs and the rest 50 percent will be spending by the Central Government to initiate and complete the plan."

The Railway Minister interacted with the coolies and the passengers present at the station and asked them their inconvenience to solve the issues. (ANI)