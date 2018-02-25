Piyush Goyal lauds bio-degradable sanitary pads initiative

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday lauded the initiative undertaken by women of the railways to make bio-degradable sanitary pads.

"I am extremely happy that the women of railways have undertaken this initiative called 'DASTAK' for the empowerment of women. First, they made a self-help group, then procured equipment, and after a thorough research, they undertook this initiative to make bio-degradable sanitary napkins," Goyal said.

Goyal also believes that this small initiative will go a long way.

"I believe that this small initiative will go a long way. It is our responsibility to provide sanitary napkins to women who are not able to afford it due to various reasons. We will take this mission forward to the entire country," he added. A manufacturing unit has been established by the Central Railways Women Development Organisation to provide sanitary pads at reasonable rates. A packet of six sanitary napkins will cost Rs. 22. Sanitary pads machines will be set up at the railway stations between New Delhi and Bhopal. (ANI)