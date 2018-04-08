Piyush Goyal lauds RVNL

[India], Apr. 08 (ANI): Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday lauded the various achievements of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and urged the employees to take the organisation to new heights.

Goyal shared a few philosophical views on what makes an organisation successful.

"I very often said that the ownership of an organisation never determines its success or failure. It is not whether you are a public sector or a private sector. It is really vision and leadership that defines the success of the organisation," Goyal said here while addressing a gathering at the annual day programme of RVNL.

"If you are willing to look at new possibilities and new ways, then there will be absolutely no difficulty in taking this company to new heights on its own strength, on the strength of its own balance sheet, without worrying about what funds the railway board can provide," Goyal added. Sharing his views on the World Health Day, Goyal said, "We have an opportunity to see what we can do to make health a defining feature of our sensitivity as the railway family." (ANI)