Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman appointed BJP TN, Delhi poll in-charges

[India], Jan 6 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed poll in-charges for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Uttar Pradesh, among other states, in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

For Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andaman and Nicobar islands, BJP chief Amit Shah appointed Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, while Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was given charge of Delhi.

Moreover, Health Minister JP Nadda was named the Uttar Pradesh in-charge, while P Murlidhar Rao and Kiran Maheshwari will be responsible for overseeing preparations in Karnataka.

Kalyan Misra and Vishwas Sarang will oversee preparations in Haryana while Avinash Rai Khanna will be responsible for steering campaigning efforts in Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)