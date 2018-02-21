Piyush Goyal releases Hindi version of Bibek Debroy's books

[India], Feb. 21 (ANI): Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday released two books, in Hindi version, of noted economist Bibek Debroy.

The books are titled- 'Indian Railways: Country Life Line' and 'India on the Backtrack'.

"Dr Bibek Debroy has translated Mahabharata and Ramayana from Sanskrit to English, which is a splendid attempt. This effort can be done only by few people and I appreciate Debroy's hard work on this," Goyal said while addressing the gathering.

"Through this, the country will get an honest and clear picture about both the books," he added.

Further lauding Indian Railways, the Union Minister noted that they are working to ensure people smooth travel in the coming day. "Indian Railways is actually India's soul. These books will works to connect Kashmir and the Northeast with the whole of India. We have taken suggestions from the railway colleagues, travelers, and those who experience rail system, to make the Railways better," Railways Minister said. "The people of India have the right to experience fast, safe, and convenient travel experience. Indian Railways are working day and night to ensure people more smooth travel in the coming days," further stated. Finally, Goyal thanked the public/ passengers for the feedback he received and suggested to improve the facilities on trains soon. (ANI)