Piyush Goyal spots two major causes for rail accidents, directs officials to undertake measures

[India], Sept 7 (ANI): Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday spotted two major causes of rail accidents as Unmanned Level Crossings and derailments due to defects in tracks, and directed the Railway Board to undertake immediate measures to address the problem.

On Thursday night, Goyal posted a tweet in this regard.

In the wake of two successive passenger train and one goods train derailments within a day, the newly appointed Minister of Railways had called a high level meeting with Railway Board officials to review Safety measures for train operations.

In a comprehensive review of safety, the Railway minister stressed that safety should be the top most priority, and issued the following guidelines to the officials: 1. All unmanned level crossings should be eliminated expeditiously on the entire Indian Railway network in a year's time from now. 2. Track Replacement/renewal should be accorded Priority and the tracks (rails) earmarked for use for constructing new lines should be diverted to places/ stretches which are prone to accidents and where replacement is due. 3. The procurement of new rails should be expedited on large scale with a view to complete construction of new lines in time. 4. The manufacturing of conventional ICF design coaches should be stopped forthwith and newly designed LHB coaches only should be manufactured. 5. Anti-Fog LED lights should be installed in Locomotives so that unhindered safe train operations can be ensured during fog season. The Minister directed the Railway Board to monitor implementations of this action plan on a regular basis. Earlier today, seven coaches of the Howrah-Jabalpur Shaktipunj Express derailed near Fafrakund railway station in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh. Hours later, the engine and power car of Ranchi-Rajdhani Express derailed near Delhi's Tilak bridge station. Fortunately, no casualty was reported in the derailment of both trains. Later in the day, six wagons of a goods train too derailed near Khandala in Maharashtra, leading to cancellation of at least ten trains. Recently, Indian railway ministry has been receiving flak from all sides due to the increased number of train derailments. Former Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu resigned last months, taking "moral responsibility" for two successive train derailments that occurred within five days. (ANI)