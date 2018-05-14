Piyush Goyal to be Finance Minister till Jaitley recovers

[India], May 14 (ANI): Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will temporarily have an additional charge of Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs till Arun Jaitley recovers.

Earlier in the day, Jaitley underwent a renal transplant surgery at Delhi hospital.

An official release from the Press Secretary to the President informed of the same, among other change in portfolios within the Union Cabinet.

On the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind also directed for Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to be assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which is presently held by Smriti Irani.

S.S. Ahluwalia, Minister of State will be relieved of the charge of Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation and assigned the portfolio of Ministry of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Lastly, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Culture, and Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam will be relieved of the charge of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. (ANI)