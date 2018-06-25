Plastic ban: Maharashtra stares at loss of Rs 15,000 crore and 3 lakh jobs

Mumbai: The state-wide plastic ban,including carry-bags and thermocol by the Devendra Fadanvis government, will result in loss of up to Rs 15,000 crore and nearly 3 lakh job, says the plastic manufacturing industry.

"The ban imposed by Maharashtra from Saturday has hit the industry very hard and the plastic industry is staring at a loss of Rs 15,000 crore, leaving nearly 3 lakh people jobless overnight," said Plastic Bags Manufacturers Association of India general secretary Neemit Punamiya.

Nearly 2,500 members of the association have left with the no option but to shut shop following the ban, he added and termed the ban as "discriminatory". Industry insiders have said the job losses from the ban will impact the state's GDP, and also increase banks' bad loans from the plastic sector. While retailers across the megapolis have said heavy fines for violating the bank will make them financially unviable and force them to turn away many customers, consumers have complained of inconvenience, and wondered whether the ban makes any sense. The civic authorities have imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for the first-time offenders and Rs 10,000 for the second-time offenders. Those who violate the ban for the third time will face a fine of Rs 25,000, along with a three-month imprisonment.