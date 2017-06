[India] June 6, (ANI) : Food retailers in Haldwani distict of Uttrakhand are openly selling plastic rice in markets.

The Pal family of Halwdani bought rice from a confectionery. They found a variation in the taste of rice. The matter came to light when video of children playing with a ball made up of plastic rice went viral.

"Consumption of plastic items relentlessly can cause cancer" said a doctor.

The district Administration is investigating the matter.(ANI)