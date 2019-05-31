Plea filed in Delhi HC against Salman Khan's movie 'Bharat'

[India], May 30 (ANI): A petition seeking change of title of Salman Khan's upcoming movie "Bharat" was moved in the Delhi High court on Thursday.

The petition was filed by Vipin Tyagi.

Tyagi in his plea had contended that the title of the film is in violation of Section 3 of Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, according to which the word "Bharat" cannot be used for the commercial purpose.

He has also sought change in the dialogue where the character has been compared to the country, contending that it hurts the patriotic sentiments of the people of the country.

The movie is slated to be released on June 5. (ANI)