Plea in Madras HC seeks FIR against Kamal Haasan

[India], November 16 (ANI): The Madras High Court on Thursday sought a reply from Tamil Nadu Police on a plea seeking to file a case against actor Kamal Haasan on his 'Hindu terror' remark.

While hearing the matter, Justice M. S. Ramesh directed the public prosecutor to get the further information from concerned police authority.

Meanwhile, the High Court has adjourned the matter by a week.

The petitioner G. Devarajan, a registered advocate clerk in the High Court, told the court that the actor, in his article published in a Tamil magazine in the first week of November, had allegedly stated that presence of 'Hindu terrorism' in the country cannot be ruled out.

"By making such statements Kamal Haasan is trying to brand Hindus as terrorists. He should understand that no religion preaches violence but only peace. The actor with vested interests is trying to divide the Tamil community on basis of religion," the petitioner said. He further said, he had approached the Chennai Police commissioner but no action has been taken, therefore, he has knocked the door of the High Court. The petitioner also demanded action against the editor of the Tamil magazine for publishing Kamal Haasan's article 'demeaning' Hindus. (ANI)