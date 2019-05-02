Plea in SC seeks cancellation of Rahul's nomination over citizenship row

[India], May 2 (ANI): Raising questions over his citizenship, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday, seeking cancellation of the nomination of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Wayanad and Amethi seats.

Jai Bhagwan Goel, executive president of the United Hindu Front and Chandra Prasad Kaushik, national president of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, have filed the petition in the top court.

"A petition was filed by Geol and Kaushik to cancel the nomination of Rahul Gandhi. Rahul is not an Indian citizen. He is a director of London-based Backops Limited. The company was registered in 2003 but dissolved in 2009," said Barun Sinha, advocate appearing for the petitioners.

"Rahul was presented as director, secretary and shareholder in the papers submitted to the Registrar of Companies of London, England and Vales. He has clearly mentioned that he is a British citizen. It means he has given up his Indian citizenship," said Sinha. Sinha further argued that the apex court should bar Rahul Gandhi from contesting the elections and direct the Central government to decide on his citizenship. The lawyer said that he was expecting the hearing on the plea next week. On April 30, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notice to the Congress president over his citizenship after receiving a complaint from Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy. "Ministry has received a representation from MP Dr Subramanian Swamy in which it has been brought out that a Company named Backops Limited was registered in the United Kingdom in the year 2003 and that you were one of the Directors and Secretary of the said Company," the notice read. (ANI)