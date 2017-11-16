Plea seeks to remove 'Shahi' from name of Jama Masjid's Imam

[India], November 16 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a notice to Delhi Waqf Board and Ministry of Minority Affairs on a plea seeking to remove the title of "Shahi" from Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid.

The petitioner has stated that Article 18 of the Constitution prohibits Indian citizens from receiving titles from any foreign state, thus barring the use of "Shahi" which used to be accorded during the Mughal Period, and means- an officer appointed by Shah (Emperor).

The plea says there is no space for artificial distinctions in a true democracy. Titles such as Rai Bahadur, Sawai, Rai Sahab, Zamindar, Taluqdar, etc were prevalent in medieval and British India. All these titles were abolished by article 18 of the constitution.

Hearing in the matter is fixed for February 27, 2018. (ANI)