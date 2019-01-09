Pleased to fulfill promises made to farmers: Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over fulfilling the promises made to farmers and claimed that Chhattisgarh is the first state in India to buy paddy on an MSP of Rs 2,500 per quintal.

Speaking to media after the state assembly session, Baghel said, "With a supplementary budget of Rs 10,395 crore, the total budget for Chhattisgarh is now of Rs 1,05,170 crore. I am satisfied that we are being successful in fulfilling the promises made to the farmers in our manifesto."

Baghel also endorsed BSP chief Mayawati's opinion on the bill to grant 10% reservation to economically weak in the general category, and termed it 'a political stunt'. "Did anyone get Fifteen Lakh rupees in their accounts? Did black money end? Now just 3 months are left for the elections and no one will be benefited from this bill. This is only politics," said Baghel Earlier in the day, during his speech at the state assembly session he had said, "Chhattisgarh is the first state in India that is buying paddy on an MSP of Rs 2,500 per quintal". On December 29, Baghel had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to take requisite steps to increase the number of the Council Ministers in the state. Baghel, who took over Chhattisgarh Chief Minister on December 17, has requested the Prime Minister to make amendments in the Article 164 (1A) of the Constitution keeping in view the geographical area of Chhattisgarh and the number of Council of Ministers in the state for the rapid development of the region. Article 164 (1A) provides for limiting the number of ministers in the state cabinets.