Plenary session: Rahul Gandhi to wave flag from Red Fort next year, says Sidhu

[India], Mar. 18 (ANI): On the last day of 84th Congress Plenary session, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Sunday that Rahul Gandhi by next year should prepare himself to unfurl national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort -- a practice undertaken by the prime minister on the Independence Day (August 15).

"Rahul, unite all the workers (Congress), because next year you are going to wave the flag from the Red Fort," said Sidhu, indicating that Gandhi would become the prime minister if Congress or its led alliance comes to power after the general elections, scheduled to take place next year.

Earlier today, former finance minister P. Chidambaram lambasted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government for carrying out demonetisation in 2016. He also took a jibe at the Reserve Bank of India for failing to count the currency returned to the banks during the past 15 months since the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government effected the demonetisation. "There can't be a greater lie than demonetisation. Why has RBI (Reserve Bank of India) not been able to complete the counting of currency returned? I would like to tell the RBI officials why don't you go to Hundi collectors in Tirupati? They count money faster than you." (ANI)