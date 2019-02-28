PM to flag off Madurai-Chennai Tejas Express tomorrow

[India], Feb 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone for two major railway projects and will also flag off Madurai–Chennai Tejas Express at a function at Kanyakumari on Friday.

Modi will be laying foundation stones for the restoration of Rail Connectivity between Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi (17.20km) at a cost of Rs 208 crore and also for construction of a new bridge at Pamban Viaduct (2.05 Km) at a cost of Rs 250 crore.

Laying of the foundation stone and flag off of train will be done by the Prime Minister through video-conferencing.

The new Tejas Express Train No. 22672/22671 between Madurai and Chennai Egmore will have ultra-modern facilities and would be the fastest in the Chennai-Madurai sector. It will cover the 496 kms stretch around six-and-half hours. The train will be running on the route for six days a week, except on Thursdays, with effect from March 1. (ANI)